Plaid Cymru to hold meeting to discuss impact of Brexit on rural Powys communities

PLAID CYMRU is holding a meeting in Newtown next Friday, November 24, to discuss the impact of Brexit and discuss how to create a more sustainable Powys.

The impact of Brexit on rural communities will be addressed by Jill Evans MEP.

Mid and West Wales AM, Simon Thomas, will make a presentation on a new agricultural entrants’ scheme secured in last month’s Welsh Government budget.

Mr Thomas AM said: “The future of farming is dependent on the influx of new, highly trained individuals into the industry.

“New blood brings new ideas and innovation into the sector and promotes the foundation of sustainable, profitable and resilient farm businesses in Wales.

“It is young people and new entrants who provide much of this new lifeblood.

“And if we are to have any chance of adapting and bending to the winds of a post-Brexit future we will need the enthusiasm and commitment of young people in droves.

“Unfortunately, the average age of farmers in Wales is over 60 – just three per cent are under 35.

“I am pleased to say that as part of the two-year Budget Agreement there has been a £6 million allocation for a young farmers’ grant scheme over two years to ensure that we have new entrants into the industry to support the long-term future of the sector.

“The scheme is due to begin in April 2018, but before then I will be discussing the shape of the scheme with the Cabinet Secretary and would value any ideas people have in order to discuss them with the government.

“I’m keen for anybody who has the best interests of Welsh farming at heart to get in touch so we can devise the best scheme for new entrants.”

One other important aspect discussed will be about the investment announced in the Welsh Government’s budget for electrical vehicles in the region.

The meeting takes place in the Elephant and Castle from 2pm to 4pm.