Honour for long-serving volunteers at Action for Hearing Loss in Powys

SIX VOLUNTEERS who have been volunteering for a combined total of nearly 70 years have been rewarded for their commitment by Action on Hearing Loss Cymru.

Denise Hall, Diane Morgan, Phil King, Joe Catley, Ursula Donally and Molly Faulkner have each done more than a decade of volunteering for the charity.

They are currently part of the award-winning ‘Hear to Help’ service running hearing aid maintenance clinics in communities across Powys.

This allows people to get hearing aid maintenance done by trained volunteers at local community centres or at their homes rather than having to travel to hospital audiology departments.

Molly Faulkner, who has volunteered for the charity for more than 12 years, said: “Many people don’t realise the isolating effect that losing your hearing can have.

“Throughout my time volunteering with Action on Hearing Loss Cymru I have been privileged to be able to help so many people regain their independence.

“Seeing someone’s face light up when they realise they can hear again is incredible.

“I would tell anybody who’s interested in changing people’s lives that volunteering with Action on Hearing Loss Cymru is a truly rewarding experience.”

The volunteers from across Powys have donated their time in various roles for the charity over the years including setting up social groups for those isolated by hearing loss.

Rebecca Woolley, director of Action on Hearing Loss Cymru, said: “The commitment that these volunteers have shown over the years is remarkable.

“There are more than 575,500 people who are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus in Wales and our work to support them would not be possible without our hard-working volunteers,” said Rebecca.

“I would like to thank these volunteers for their service and look forward to welcoming new recruits as we grow to reach even more communities in Powys.”

n For more information on local ‘Hear to Help’ clinics, or to get involved, go to www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/wales.