Concerns for missing Llandrindod Wells man Geraint Griffiths, 30

Concerns have been raised for a missing man from Llandrindod Wells.

Geraint Griffiths, 30, has been missing from the town since the early hours of Monday morning.

He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, slim, with short brown hair and has tattoos. He was believed to be wearing blue jeans, grey jumper, black coat and a woollen hat.

Anyone with information relating to Amber’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.