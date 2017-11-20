Concerns for missing Llandrindod Wells man Geraint Griffiths, 30

Concerns have been raised for a missing man from Llandrindod Wells.
Geraint Griffiths, 30, has been missing from the town since the early hours of Monday morning.
He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, slim, with short brown hair and has tattoos. He was believed to be wearing blue jeans, grey jumper, black coat and a woollen hat.
Anyone with information relating to Geraint's whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.
