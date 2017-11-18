Machynlleth restaurant hailed as best place in UK to enjoy a glass of wine

THE BEST place to drink wines throughout the whole UK that will titillate even the connoisseur’s taste buds is at a restaurant near Machynlleth.

Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms at Eglwys Fach, in the Dyfi Valley, clinched the prestigious titles of Wine Award of Wales and overall Wine Award Winner for the UK in 2017.

In addition, the restaurant has been awarded five rosettes in the 2018 AA Hotel Guide and AA Best Restaurants Guide.

Awarded solely by AA hotel and restaurant inspectors, AA rosettes recognise cooking at different levels nationwide.

Ynyshir is a Michelin star restaurant with rooms that has flavour and simplicity as the focus of every dish that chef patron, Gareth Ward creates.

The team uses the best ingredients and techniques to get the best from them to, in Ward’s words, offer tasting menus of ‘alternative British snap’ packed with flavour.

With a simple and accessible wine list, there are a wide variety of regions listed and some new and interesting producers that focus on flavour.

The team at Ynyshir has put a lot of time into sourcing varieties and understanding producers.

Ynyshir’s general manager, Amelia Eiriksson, said: “This is awesome for us and very unexpected.

“Our list is made up of things that we love to drink, with a few incredible classics in there and lots of new terroir driven wines. It matches our food – if it tastes amazing it goes on the list!”

An AA hotel inspector said of Ynyshir: “The dining room at Ynyshir offers the very best selection of wines to accompany their highly accomplished food.”

Set in 14 acres of grounds, Ynyshir is six miles from Machynlleth and most of its 10 uniquely furnished guest rooms offer views over the gardens and the Cambrian Mountains.

The Ynyshir RSPB, a renowned nature reserve, which has hosted BBC’s Springwatch wildlife series, the Welsh Coast Path and Ynyslas Beach are all within a 10-minute walk. Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing around 600 tourism and hospitality businesses in Mid Wales.

Val Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive, said: “What a fantastic achievement by Ynyshir.

“Their continued success highlights the growing appeal of Mid Wales as a food destination, where we have so many award winning food and drink products to compete with the best in the UK.”