Llanfair Caereinion Town Council has received £60,000 grant to restore woodlands

LLANFAIR Caereinion Town Council has received more than £60,000 to go toward a Community Woodland Restoration Project.

A contribution of £60,000, has been given to the Llanfair Community Woodland Restoration Project by the Heritage Lottery Fund to support a new project in the Deri Woods.

The donation has been made possible due to money raised by National Lottery players.

The money will help to support plans for restoration of Deri Woods, working in partnership with Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust.

The new project aims to inspire people in the local community, through events, working with local schools and volunteer opportunities.

Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Wales, said: “Heritage Lottery Fund is delighted to support Llanfair Community Woodland Restoration Project that will stimulate people’s interest in the natural world and so help them conserve it for future generations.”

As part of the plans, volunteers from the local area will have the opportunity to learn new skills and carry out some important conservation work throughout the woodland, as well as improving access and footpaths.

There are also plans to breathe new life into the Old Pump House building, making a visitor friendly space for all to enjoy.

Richard added: “Our natural heritage is a most precious resource and, thanks to National Lottery players, HLF grants have helped to protect an amazing range of landscapes, habitats, and species of plants and animals.”

Gifted to the local community in 1919, Deri Wood has become a significant and popular recreational asset to both residents and visitors to the town, with good pedestrian access from the town centre and a car park, making it accessible for all members of the local community.

Chairman of the town council, Cllr Gareth Jones, said: “We are delighted to have won this money.

“This is just one example of the ambitious plans we have for our town.

“Sincere thanks to the players of the National Lottery, through the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, our town clerk and all who have helped in securing this money.”