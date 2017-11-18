Knighton holiday park scoops two top tourism awards

A KNIGHTON holiday park has been presented with two top tourism awards by domestic holiday company Hoseasons – including the coveted Best in Britain Small title.

Black Hall Lodges Park was also crowned Best Small Lodge Escape destination in the Heart of England at Hoseasons’ 12th annual Gala Awards evening, an event showcasing the very best of the self-catering specialist’s lodge and holiday parks across the UK.

“We’re very excited to have won not one but two industry awards and to have been recognised for our hard work,” said park owners Andrew and Sharon Beavan, after being presented with the awards at the five-star Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, in South Wales.

“We do our utmost to ensure every one of our customers has a memorable holiday experience and winning the Best in Britain title goes to show all our hard work pays off and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more guests for what we hope will be another great year ahead,” they said.

The Hoseasons Diamond Awards are broken down into eight UK regions and presented to Hoseasons locations that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys.

Simon Altham from Hoseasons, who presented the awards, said: “The fact that Black Hall Lodges has won the Best in Britain title means that they are the best in their field and really do go above and beyond when it comes to looking after their customers.

“This park is exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering our customers a better place to stay, and we wish them all the best for another successful year in 2018.”

Two more holiday destinations also picked up awards.

Slate House Lodges in Llandinam won Best Small Lodge Escape destination in Wales; and Penllwyn Lodges in Garthmyl won Best Large Relax and Explore destination in Wales.

For more information on Black Hall Lodges or any other Hoseasons holiday, visit www.hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 4986130.