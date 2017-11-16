Closure of Fronheulog House in Llandrindod Wells to leave 16 vulnerable residents looking for a home

THE elderly residents of Fronheulog House in Llandrindod Wells have been told they are to lose the place they call home.

The care home gave notice to its staff and residents in October that it would be closing in 30 days unless an investment of £700,000 was sourced.

But following a month of uncertainty, Hafal Crossroads, the charity that runs Fronheulog House, has announced the funding has not been found.

Powys County Council (PCC) said it had been working with the 25-bed home, which currently has 16 elderly people in residence, over the last few months to find a financial solution that would enable it to remain open.

Councillor Stephen Hayes, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “The closure of Fronheulog is extremely disappointing for residents and staff at the home, but our highest priority must be to ensure residents find alternative accommodation near to their family or friends in Powys, with as little disruption as possible.

“We have been supporting Hafal Crossroads to find alternative ways to fund the repairs, but this has been unsuccessful and the owners of the home have taken the decision to close.

“Our priority is the residents’ welfare at this difficult time, and staff from Hafal Crossroads and the council will be doing everything they can to ensure the transfer to alternative accommodation is as smooth as possible.

“Social care staff and partner organisations will be on hand to give advice and support to families and carers.”

Hafal Crossroads said the funding was to carry out essential repairs to the property to ensure the ongoing health, safety and welfare of its residents.

They added they had worked closely with Unison and the Fronheulog House staff team to continue to provide a “high standard of care during this period of uncertainty”.

Chief executive Alun Thomas said: “We are very disappointed that we have not been able to identify a financial solution to secure Fronheulog House’s future.

“Our trustees are clear that the home must provide a safe, comfortable and appropriate environment to enable us to provide effective care for our vulnerable older residents.

“We note the efforts of Powys County Council to assist us in identifying a solution.

“We will continue to work closely with the council and with residents and their families to ensure the safety and welfare of the residents so that they can be relocated in a way that minimises disruption to their lives.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to thank the staff for their commitment and will work with them and Unison to mitigate the impact of the closure as much as we can.”