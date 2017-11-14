Driver killed in crash between Caersws and Newtown has been named

DYFED-POWYS Police have named the driver who died in the crash on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown, on Thursday night, November 9.

Tributes have been paid to mother of two, Julie Marie Smith, from the Trefeglwys area.

Powys County Councillor Phyl Davies, said he’d known her for most of his life.

Cllr Davies, said: “It’s shocked the whole community my thoughts are with here and her young family.”

The road traffic collision between two cars happened at about 7.40pm near Penstrowed on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown.

The road was closed for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family, and a family liaison officer has been deployed to provide support at this difficult time.”

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.