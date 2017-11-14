Costa Coffee set to replace Pinewood Cafe in Welshpool as owners confirm sale

THE SISTERS who own the Pinewood building have confirmed that they are in the process of selling the building to Costa Coffee.

Last month Pinewood cafe manager, Amanda Gittins, said it would be closing at the end of the year with the loss of 18 jobs.

At the time speculation was rife that a Costa Coffee Shop would be coming to Broad Street in Welshpool.

The coffee giants have confirmed that they will be opening in Welshpool in the New Year but don’t have a date as to when it would open.

Costa confirmed that the building had been bought by Larentia, who were planning to turn the building into a Costa Coffee Shop.

Larentia is a London based company that runs Costa Coffee shops elsewhere in the UK including Pontypridd.

A statement released by Norman Lloyd Estate agents, on behalf of Sheila and Kathryn Evans, said: “Sheila and Kathryn Evans with considerable thought and with the full agreement of Amanda Gittins have decided to sell the property to Costa Coffee, subject to contract.

“They would like to thank all their loyal customers and staff throughout the 50 years the business has been in the family.”

The news that Costa will be arriving in Welshpool has been met with a lukewarm response as it could impact on independent coffee outlets in the town.

Jo Harris, who runs Coco coffee shop, said: “I’m not scared at all.

“Initially if Costa come here it will hit all the coffee shops as people will go there and have a look. We’ve already seen that when Greggs came here.

“But I feel that we as an independent businesses offer a better service than a corporation or chain, it’s worth coming 100 miles for our coffee!”

The Pinewood cafe used to be known as The Blue cafe and was run from 1955 by sisters Mary Myfanwy Foulkes and Margaret Enid Foulkes.

The cafe was bought by Mervyn Evans on October 30, 1962.

It was then established by Mervyn and his brother Wynn as the Pinewood Home Bakery, Restaurant and Coffee House.

Mervyn and Wynn were the sons of Evan Evans, who had been in the catering business in Pant, Newtown and Berriew Street, Welshpool.

They gained an excellent reputation catering for outside functions such as wedding receptions, balls and parties throughout the area.

This work continued until the mid 1970s when they gave up to concentrate solely on the Pinewood.

Wynn died in 2000 and Mervyn carried on the business until his death in 2011.

From 2011, Amanda Gittins managed and leased the business.