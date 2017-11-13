Remembrance weekend: Towns and villages across Powys commemorate the dead

TOWNS and villages across Powys held events to commemorate a weekend of Remembrance, starting with Armistice Day on Saturday.

It marked the end of World War One, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Events were held around the county to mark the 99th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Remembrance Sunday was again marked in communities across Mid Wales.

County Times photographers Phil Blagg and Mike Sheridan were at the services in Montgomery, Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion and Rob Davies was at Newtown.

A large crowd turned out for Remembrance Sunday at Knighton despite the bad weather.

The parade went from the Knighton Hotel to the town cenotaph where the vicar of Knighton, the Rev Melia Cope, led a short service of remembrance. and nine standards were dipped.