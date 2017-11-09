Work starts on Llanidloes Palliative Care Unit

The new Palliative Care Unit at Llanidloes Hospital could be open in just three months’ time as work on the long-awaited scheme got underway on Monday.

Everyone in the area will be familiar with the ambitious project – with many having contributed to the fundraising in one way or another over the last few years.

But there will soon be something to show for all the effort, with hopes that the unit will be completed by the end of January.

Building work got underway on Monday, November 6, to provide a two-bed unit for local patients to be able to access specialist care close to home.

Cllr Margot Jones, secretary of the League of Friends of Llanidloes Hospital, said the way the community had got behind the fundraising drive was “amazing”.

She said: “It was always going to be underwritten by the League of Friends, we committed to paying for it and any fundraising was going to go towards it.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, local people have risen to the challenge.

“No money has gone into it from the health board, but they have given up their time and expertise to help us.”

The total raised to date is believed to be around the £70,000 mark, with no signs of slowing down. Donations have come from the people of the town as well as the surrounding communities like Caersws and Llangurig, which will all benefit from the unit once it is up and running.

“Money is still coming in,” said Cllr Jones.

“This is only phase one, we are hoping to landscape the garden and money will still be needed for that and the other things we want to do.

“The community has been brilliant and run with it. We are very grateful for everything everyone has done.

“It’s been a long time in the planning and we have had many disappointments along the way, with us announcing a date and then getting a setback. People have contributed a lot, many from bereavements, so it will be nice for everyone to finally see it happen.

“It is a big thing for Llani and Llani always rises to the challenge.

“If anything is ever needed in the area, I know the local people will be there to support it.”