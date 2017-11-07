Politicians pay tribute to ex-Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant

A local MP has said the death of ex-Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant “brings home the pressure of being a politician.”

Mr Sargeant, Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, lived in Connah’s Quay with his wife Bernie and two children Jack and Lucy. He was 49-years-old.

The former minister, who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct, is understood to have taken his own life.

MP for Montgomeryshire, Glyn Davies, described Mr Sargeant as a “good friend”.

“I worked with Carl when we were Assembly Members. He was very amicable and it’s very sad to hear of his passing.

“I am sad for his wife and two children, and I think we should think about them during this difficult time.

“This brings home the pressure of being a politician from a negative national news story. The pressure on an individual is huge.”

Ken Skates, AM for Clwyd South and Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths released a joint statement which said: “We are devastated by the tragic death of our friend and colleague Carl Sargeant. He was a gentle but brilliant person, with whom we formed a strong friendship, working together as North Wales colleagues.

“He will never be forgotten by us as a kind, genuine and compassionate man, always determined to fight against injustice, particularly for people who did not have a voice.

“Our thoughts are with Bernie, Lucy, Jack and all his family, who are now without a wonderful, warm, loyal family man.”

Russell George, AM for Montgomeryshire, said: “The whole of the National Assembly for Wales has been stunned by the sad news of Carl Sargeant’s untimely death.

“I have worked with Carl for over six years since my election in 2011 and with only 60 members, the National Assembly is a political family. I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to Carl’s immediate family, his friends and colleagues.”

Supt Mark Pierce said: “At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday, November 7, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah’s Quay.

“The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family.

“North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner.

“The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”