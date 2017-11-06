Machynlleth residents urged to stay vigilant as escaped Borth lynx remains on the loose

Machynlleth residents need to be vigilant as a big cat could approach the town.

The female, which is around twice the size of a domestic cat, has been missing from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion for more than a week.

Police helicopters have been out searching for the Lynx and have been using thermal imaging equipment to try to find her.

It is estimated that The Eurasian lynx, about twice the size of a domestic cat, can travel up to 12 miles a day, which would put Machynlleth firmly in the area that she could be found.

Ceredigion Council licensing officers closed the park “for public safety”.

Dyfed-Powys Police are advising people living in the area to be “alert” and “vigilant”.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “The lynx is unlikely to approach people, but may attempt to take livestock or pets as food.

“We do however advise that the animal should not be approached as it could become aggressive if cornered,” said the spokeswoman.

“It is believed that the lynx remains in fairly close proximity to the Animalarium, but of course it could potentially go further afield.

“Any sightings should be reported by calling 101, or if the lynx is in the process of taking an animal, or appears caught or injured, then please call 999.”

