Children who escaped from Llangammarch Wells blaze are released from hospital

THE THREE children who managed to escape from the blaze that could have killed up to six people, have been released from hospital.

In the early hours of Monday morning a blaze ripped through a farmhouse close to the village of Llangammarch.

It is believed that a man named locally as David Cuthbertson and five young children aged between four and 11 years old were killed in the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Slevin of Dyfed Powys Police, said: “The 13, 12 and 10 year old children that managed to escape the fire have now been released from hospital and are being cared for by family.

“The family continue to be our priority, and we would reiterate their wish that their privacy is respected during this ordeal, and they are not to be contacted in any way.

They are grateful to all their friends and the local community for all the support, sympathies and kindness shown to them.

“This continues to be an extremely difficult incident and investigation for our officers, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and all those affected.”