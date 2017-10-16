First Days At School 2017: List of schools involved in the County Times picture pull-out on Thursday, October 19

Don't miss your brilliant First Days At School bumper picture pull-out inside the Thursday, October 19 edition of the County Times.
The pull-out contains lots of first classroom pictures from primary schools in Powys.
See your cherub's first classroom piccie and don't forget to pick up extra copies for grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents and even the neighbours.
Here is a list of confirmed schools for First Days At School:
Abermule CP School
Arddleen CP School
Ysgol Gymraeg a Trallwng
Banw C P School
Berriew CP School
Bishops Castle CP School
Builth Wells CP School
Buttington CP School
Caersws CP School
Carreghofa CP School
Castle Caereinion C in W School
Chirbury CP School
Churchstoke CP School
Crossgates CP School
Forden C in W School
Guilsfield CP School
Ladywell Green Nursery and Infants
Leighton CP School
Llandinam CP School
Llandrindod Wells C in W School
Llandrindod Wells CP School
Llandysilio C in W School
Llanelwedd Controlled School
Llanerfyl C in W Foundation School
Llanfair Caereinion CP School
Llanfechain C in W School
Llanfyllin CP School
Llangedwyn Contolled School
Llanidloes CP School
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant CP School
Llansantffaid C in W School
Machynlleth CP School (Ysgol Bro Hyddgen)
Maesyrhandir CP School
Montgomery C in W School
Penygloddfa CP School
Rhayader C in W School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
Treowen CP School
Ysgol Cedewain
Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
Ysgol Glantwymyn
Ysgol Gynradd Carno
Ysgol Llanbrynmair
Ysgol Maesydre
Ysgol Meifod
Ysgol Pennal
Ysgol Pennant CP School
Ysgol Pontrobert
Ysgol Rhiw Bechan
Bedstone College Prep School
Corris CP School
Ysgol Bro Cynllaith
St. Michael’s Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
Brynhafren CP School
Ysgol Dinas Mawddwy
Welshpool Church in Wales School
