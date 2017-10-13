Llandrindod Wells care home residents and staff given 30 days' notice of closure

A RESIDENTIAL care home in Llandrindod Wells will be closing its doors unless an investment of £750,000 can be found.

On Tuesday, October 3, residents at Fronheulog Care Home in Llandrindod Wells were notified that the facility was to close in 30 days.

The care home has a total of 23 rooms and is registered for a maximum of 25 service users.

The home is privately run by the charity Hafal Crossroads which took over the facility in April this Year.

This came after a merger between Crossroads Care Mid & West Wales and the Welsh mental health charity, Hafal.

In a statement Hafal Crossroads confirmed that the future of Fronheulog House residential care home is in jeopardy.

Hafal has said the facility requires an investment of £750,000 to continue providing care at a sufficiently high standard.

A Hafal Crossroads spokesperson said: “Residents, their relatives and Fronheulog staff have been made aware of trustees' concerns regarding the health and wellbeing of clients and the financial security of the care home.

“Hafal Crossroads is working to identify opportunities to avoid closing Fronheulog House, and will continue to communicate and consult with all stakeholders.

“The charity has reached out to Powys County Council for help and support as it is clear that the provision of care and support for this vulnerable client group must be one of their priorities.”

The Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) has been made aware of Fronheulog’s troubles.

A CSSIW spokesperson said: “We are aware of the forthcoming closure of Fronheulog in Llandrindod Wells.

“The provider has stated that the service will close when all people living at the service have been found appropriate alternative accommodation. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure all people living at the service are found alternative accommodation.”

Powys County Council met to discuss the situation on Monday, October 9.

Councillor Stephen Hayes, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care said: “We have been informed by Hafal Crossroads that the future of Fronheulog Residential Care Home in Llandrindod Wells is uncertain.

“The senior management team in Adult Social Care are currently working with Hafal Crossroads and the board of trustees to offer support and expertise.

“The residents’ health, safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance, and we will ensure that all families and carers have been informed of the situation.

“Teams will be on hand to answer any concerns or issues raised by residents or their families during this uncertain period.”

Commenting on the announcement, Kirsty Williams, Welsh Liberal Democrat AM for Brecon and Radnorshire, said: “This news is obviously extremely worrying to the current residents, the staff, and their families.

“I have spoken to Hafal, the appropriate minister in the Welsh Government, and have been in contact with the council to encourage parties to explore all options to keep the care home open and to ensure patient care does not suffer.”