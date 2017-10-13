'Happiest place to live' status is no surprise says Llandrindod Wells mayor

LLANDRINDOD Wells is the happiest place to live in Wales – according to a survey by property website Rightmove.

The 2017 ‘Happy at Home Index’ ranks places across the UK based on how happy people are with where they live.

Llandrindod Mayor and East/West County Councillor Jon Williams said: “It’s no surprise, I totally agree.

“As I am Llandrindod born and raised, I am really pleased with this recognition for what a happy town we are – and it is a great honour for me to be the mayor of this town of happiness.

“I think it is owing to the recent activities within the community – there are a lot of people doing great things around the town and people are starting to interact with other groups. There has been a real upsurge in that in the last 12 months.

“This recognition is really putting Llandrindod on the map, and long may it continue.”

The survey named Royal Leamington Spa in the West Midlands as the happiest place to live in Britain, with several spa towns ranking highly.

Harrogate, Royal Tunbridge Wells and Epsom also featured in the top 10 list.

Llandrindod Wells was identified as the happiest place to live in Wales and 12th overall in Britain, while Cheltenham came 29th and Bath was in 38th place. Dumfries was identified as the happiest place to live in Scotland.

Chris Davies MP said: “Llandrindod Wells is a charming little spa town in the heart of Brecon and Radnorshire and I am proud it has gained the recognition it deserves, being named the happiest place to live in Wales and the 12th happiest in Britain.

“Living in Brecon and Radnorshire is an absolute pleasure for many, every time I invite business people and politicians to our area they all comment on its majestic beauty and how they wish their constituency was as beautiful as our own.”

More than 17,000 people took part in the survey, which asked them how happy they are with aspects of where they live.

Factors such as community spirit, feeling safe, the friendliness of locals, the amenities and local services available and earning enough to live comfortably were taken into account.