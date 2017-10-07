Mobile Post Office plan for Knighton

A MOBILE outreach service may be starting on Friday afternoons this month to restore a post office service to the Bleddfa area near Knighton.

The proposal is to operate the service from opposite the Hundred House Inn with a range of Post Office services available, including banking services for personal customers and small businesses.

In order to restore a service to customers as soon as possible, the new mobile service may start in October, however, the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation.

The Mobile Outreach Service has a nearby postmaster providing a service at set times each week.

The Bleddfa service would be operated by the postmaster from Llandrindod Wells Post Office, who would visit the community every Friday stopping opposite the Hundred House Inn, between 3.50 and 4.50pm.

Customers can collect benefits in cash using the everyday banking services or Post Office card account.

Following the temporary closure of the previous Bleddfa branch, the Post Office have continued to work to identify a solution to restore services to the local community.

To accommodate the proposed new mobile service and expand services to a wider area there will be some changes to the current opening times for Mobile Outreach services at Crossgates, Garth and Howey.

Sarah Cottrell, Post Office Network Operations area manager said: “We are confident that the mobile outreach service at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“The introduction of a mobile outreach presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services in Bleddfa in the longer term.”

During the public consultation, Post Office welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on November 10. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 223344 or Textphone 03457 223355.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire atpostofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 205644.