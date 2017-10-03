Disability Powys visited by Kenyan disability care group director

DISABILITY Powys, based in Llandrindod Wells, hosted a visit from Oliver Kirimi, Director of the Meru North Disability Community Centre (DCC) in the Eastern Province of Kenya recently.

The visit was organised with the help of Disability in Wales and Africa and another Welsh organisation - Hands Around the World.

The visit by Mr Kirimi to Wales is being funded by Hub Cymru Africa, who promote links between Wales and Africa and are sponsored by the Welsh Government.

The Meru North DCC was established in 1997 and has since served disabled people, and their organisations in the Meru North region.

This has been by providing medical, therapeutic and educational support, as well as by supporting disabled people to speak up for themselves.

One of the ways in which the DCC has empowered disabled people is by encouraging and facilitating investment in their businesses.

It has also been a focal point through which disabled people have received wheelchairs, crutches and other disability equipment.

Disability Powys is a user-led organisation which supports and represents those with a physical disability or sensory impairment throughout Powys.

It provides an advice and information service on all aspects of disability, including access to built environment and services.

It also provides support to access health care services, and help to secure welfare benefits, to enable people to live independently.

It receives funding from Powys County Council, Sobell Foundation, and the Big Lottery.

Mr Kirimi is on a trip to learn how disabled people are supported in Wales and to inform people about his experiences in Kenya.

His visit to Disability Powys is part of a programme to find out what disabled people are doing for themselves to improve their lives.