Customers fuming as NatWest shuts its doors for final time in Welshpool

The NatWest branch in Welshpool closed its doors for the final time in Welshpool on Wednesday, leaving customers fuming.

The bank with the catchy advertising slogan “we are what we do” announced the closure back in March and said the decision was down to changes in the way that people are choosing to bank.

The bank’s Machynlleth branch is due to close on Thursday, October 12.

Annoyed customers have told The County Times that they were switching accounts to other banks due to the closure.

A spokesman for Nat West said: “We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services. As part of this, we have created a new role – our Community Banker – who will serve the local area and provide customers with personal assistance and support accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals .”

The bank is creating a specialist task force of technical experts to help customers who are not comfortable or familiar with online or mobile banking with digital skills training and support.

It has also said two post office facilities are available for banking within three miles of the Welshpool branch, on Broad Street, and it is 13.5 miles from its Newtown branch. In Machynlleth, two post offices are within three miles with banking facilities, and the nearest branch is 16 miles away in Dolgellau.