Long-awaited recycling centre to open in Llandrindod Wells next week

A LONG awaited household waste recycling centre (HWRC) will open in Llandrindod Wells this October.

The new facility allowing residents to recycle household items will open on Waterloo Road on Wednesday, October 4.

Powys County Council has been upgrading what was the popular community recycling site over the past couple of months to an HWRC.

The new centre is centrally located to serve mid Powys and will assist the council in meeting its future recycling targets set by the Welsh Government.

The new centre will be open five days a week and will allow residents to recycle a wide range of household items.

Pleased to see the opening going ahead, Llandrindod Town Mayor, Councillor Jon Williams said: “I’m really pleased it is finally getting going.

“For the town I think it is a boost, it saves people going out of town for recycling as long as it operates well.

“Hopefully it will also mean there is less fly tipping in the town because it is right on the door step.”

Despite being the county town, Llandrindod Wells has never had a full HWRC.

Cllr Williams added: “It is definitely long over due. There were concerns about the siting of the centre which I hope have been addressed.

“We are looking forward to the site being open.”

The opening hours of the HWRC will be: Wednesday – 9am to 5pm, Thursday – 9am to 5pm, Friday – 9am to 5pm, Saturday – 10am to 4pm, Sunday – 10am to 4pm.

Residents will be able to use the HWRC at Llandegley free of charge until Saturday, September 30.

Cllr Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling, said: “Having a purpose-built recycling site in mid Powys is essential for the long term provision of the household waste and recycling centre service and to ensure that the challenging statutory targets for recycling are met.

“Not only will the centre be a secured and managed site, householders will be able to deposit a wide range of materials for recycling when it opens early next month.”

Householders who will want to use commercial vehicles to take their domestic waste and recycling to the centre will need to apply for commercial vehicle and trailer (CVT) permits from the council and can do so by visiting: www.powys.gov.uk/recycle.