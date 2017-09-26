Woman killed in A470 crash between Rhayader and Llangurig named as Rachel Spandler-Parsons

A motorcyclist who died in a collision with a van on the Rhayader to Llangurig road has been named.

Rachel Spandler-Parsons, 44, from the Banbury area, was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike when she was involved in the crash at around 12.35pm.

The other vehicle involved was a black Mercedes van.

The crash was one of two fatal accidents on the A470 on Saturday, September 23.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling on the road around this time, is asked to report information by calling 101. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting reference 409 of September 23.