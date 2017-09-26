Newtown shopkeeper fined for car park rubbish

A NEWTOWN shopkeeper has been fined £75 for leaving a black bag of rubbish in one of the town’s car parks, the county council has said.

Powys County Council’s Waste and Recycling Team issued the fixed penalty notice after a waste awareness and enforcement officer found the black bag in Back Lane car park in Newtown earlier this year.

The officer carried out an investigation and found documents amongst the rubbish which were linked to the shopkeeper, who was then issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice.

County Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling, said: “It is a criminal offence to litter and anyone found doing so could receive a fine of up to £2,500 if it goes to court.

“We have received a number of complaints about litter being dumped so we have stepped up our waste awareness and enforcement activities in the town.

“Our team are out every day closely monitoring the streets and known litter hotspots.

“Clearing up littering and fly-tipping costs Welsh councils millions of pounds each year.

“We hope this will act as a warning to show that we will investigate this anti-social behaviour and take the appropriate enforcement action necessary.

“We want to make Powys a more welcoming place for residents and visitors, and this starts by having a clean environment.”