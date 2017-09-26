Car exhibited by St Harmon mum in memory of her six-year-old daughter

ST HARMON resident Stephanie Adams was exhibiting her limited edition MX5 car to the public as part of the Big Welsh Car Show 2017 for blood cancer research charity Bloodwise.

She did this in memory of her daughter Hannah Hurll.

Stephanie, 49, played a key part at the event held at Chepstow Racecourse during BloodCancer Awareness Month, for a cause close to her heart.

Hannah was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 1996 at the age of four and underwent chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately she relapsed six months later and sadly passed away in February 1999, aged just six-years-old.

Stephanie, who is an ambulance driver, says: “The whole experience and nightmare has stuck with us all and we wanted to do something to help others.

Hannah Hurll, who died aged six

“My son, Ian, now a grown lad of 22, was found to be a match last year for an Italian girl and he donated his stem cells, giving her a chance of life.

“I am exhibiting my little limited edition MX5, known as “Fanny", at the Big Welsh Car Show in honour of all my children and the wonderful love they bring me. I bought her last year for some fun, little knowing how special she is. Since then I have learned more about this car and I am having great fun driving her.”

The show raises thousands of pounds for research into blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma with this year’s event having classic cars, crafts, music from Heart FM’s DJ Jason Harrold, and a huge funfair complete with circus skills.

Rachael Davies, regional manager at Bloodwise, says: “We are always grateful to car exhibitors like Stephanie who help to make the event so unique and spectacular.

"While we have made great strides in finding better treatments for blood cancer, sadly the disease is still the third biggest cancer killer and the fifth most common cancer. That’s why the support from those exhibiting and attending the Big Welsh Car Show is so important in ensuring we can continue to fund the research that will lead to more effective and kinder treatments for all patients.”

This September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Around 39,000 people of all ages, from children to adults, are diagnosed with bloodcancers and related disorders every year in the UK.

Together, blood cancers are the fifth most common form of cancer, and the third largest cause of cancer death in the UK, claiming 14,000 lives each year.

Bloodwise is the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity dedicated to improving the lives of patients.