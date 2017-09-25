Woman, 70, killed and three others seriously injured after A470 crash near Machynlleth

A 70-year-old woman was killed and three others injured following a two-vehicle crash near Machynlleth.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A470 between Cemmaes and Llanbrynmair at about 23.50pm on Saturday night.

The woman driver of a grey Skoda died as a result of her injuries.

Two passengers travelling in the Skoda, and a man driving a silver Mazda, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while collision investigation took place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling on the road around this time, is asked to report information by calling 101.