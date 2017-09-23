High flying Newtown PCSO, Graham raises £3,500 with sky dive

A 15,000ft fundraising skydive by a Newtown Police Community Support Officer has so far raised £3,500 for Cancer Research UK.

Graham Jennings, aged 60, took to the sky on Friday, September 15 in Devon after it was rescheduled from Wednesday.

Mr Jennings said: “It was totally unbelievable. My instructor Pete was superb, and we were second out of the aircraft.

“There are actually 20 of you in there, so it's a bit claustrophobic: you get a full minute free fall from 15,000 ft, then the parachute opens at about 3,000 ft.

“Happy to report this is the maddest most fabulous, best thing I have ever done.”

Mr Jennings decided to do the fundraiser after witnessing many of his loved ones affected by the disease.

Sending his thanks to his supporters, Mr Jennings added: “A massive thanks to colleagues, and the fantastic wonderful community of Newtown.

“The Just Giving page will stay open for a couple of weeks, and I still have a Cancer Research box in the police station.”

The JustGiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/graham-jennings