Welshpool electronics company's big expanison plans could create an extra 50 jobs

CABINET Secretary for the Economy, Ken Skates AM, visited a firm in Welshpool that is looking to create an extra 50 jobs by 2020 as it plans to expand by building a new £5million factory.

The Welsh Government proposes to construct a new detached unit on Offa’s Dyke Business Park, by Invertek Drives’ main production facility and headquarters.

The start of construction marks another milestone for the company and will ensure the firm remains well placed to service the continued growth in global demand for its innovative product

Charles Haspel, operations director, Invertek Drives said: “This major new development endorses Invertek’s significant commitment to Mid Wales as we seek further growth in the high technology international industrial automation market.

“Our growth is driven by innovation supported by world class manufacturing facilities.

”This expansion is required to increase production capacity and to facilitate continual improvement throughout our materials, production and distribution operations.”

“This new factory will help us to continue developing the world leading technology and highly skilled workforce necessary to successfully compete on the world stage.”

The Welsh Government Economy Secretary Ken Skates AM, met with the company to discuss its plans .

Ken Skates said: “I am pleased our involvement in this expansion supports our vision to improve the Welsh economy, safeguarding established jobs and creating new posts.

“Invertek Drives already benefits its community as an employer and through its use of local supply chains.

“This expansion will help to have an even more significant impact on the local economy.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to help them achieve their ambitious plans for the future.”

Mid and West Wales AM, Neil Hamilton, also welcomed the news: “I am delighted that Invertek Drives' expansion plans are being supported by the Welsh Government.

“The company is already doing well and competing strongly in a global market, but this new factory is essential for their continued growth.

“Not only is it excellent news that a company is investing in the future in this way, but the factory will bring additional jobs to the area and boost the whole local economy.”