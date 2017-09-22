A running rainbow sprinted through Bishop's Castle at the annual Colour Run

SOME 300 competitors took part in last Saturday’s second annual Colour Run at Bishops Castle, and the organisers are confident of exceeding the £3,000 plus total raised at last year’s inaugural event.

The rain stayed away adding to the success of the event which is raising money for the fund to keep open the town’s SpArC leisure and arts centre.

The five kilometre fun family run started from Bishops Castle Community College at noon and ended with competitors covered in multi-coloured paints.

The event brought the town to a standstill and provided an excellent taster for the festivities set to follow again this Saturday with the town’s annual Michaelmas Fair day.