Oriel Davies in Newtown has a new director

ORIEL Davies has a new director as artist and curator Steffan Jones-Hughes takes up the post.

Mr Jones-Hughes will join Oriel Davies in November from his current role as visual arts manager at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.

Prior to this, Steffan spent over 12 years driving the development of arts and culture in Wrexham, first in the Regional Print Centre and more recently at Oriel Wrecsam, where he secured a £2.3 million investment from the Arts Council Wales, Welsh Government and Wrexham CBC for a new multi-use arts and cultural space, due to open in 2018.

Oriel Davies’ chair, Mary Napper White, said: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff I would like to welcome Steffan and say how delighted we are to appoint him as the new director. We look forward to working with him to lead this thriving gallery into its next phase of development.”

Mr Jones-Hughes said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of director at Oriel Davies at this point in its development.

“I look forward to working with the hugely talented team, leading the organisation forward to build on its relationship with audiences and community.

“My first role in galleries was with Oriel Davies many years ago, when I covered a maternity leave as education officer in the early 1990s. The gallery has changed much since that time and I feel honoured to take on the position from Amanda Farr.”

Mr Jones-Hughes takes over the role after Ms Farr retired at the end of 2016, after 18 very successful years.