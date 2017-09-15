11-year old girl airlifted to hospital following hit and run in Knighton

AN 11-year old female pedestrian was airlifted to hospital suffering from serious injuries following a collision in Knighton yesterday afternoon.

Dyfed Powys Police have arrested a 57-year-old male on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

He is currently in police custody and his vehicle has been seized.

Tthe incident took place at around 4pm on Thursday, September 14, on Ffrydd Road, Knighton near the hospital.

The girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A Police spiokeswoman said: “We are continuing to investigate a road traffic collision involving a Toyota Rav 4 and a pedestrian.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: 220.”