Charity donations destroyed in Llandrindod Wells arson

A SUSPECTED arson attack left a charity shop closed for two days in Llandrindod Wells as donations were used as kindling for the flames.

Significant damage was done to the front door and windows of the Red Cross after bags of donations were set alight outside.

Police were called to the shop on Middleton Street at 1.43am on Monday, September 11.

The shop passed its thanks to everyone who supported them at the time through its social media page.

It said: “We would like to thank the following people: John and Gemma from Happy Homes, without whom the fire could have been much worse. Bob, John's dad, for everything.

“All our volunteers who have given their time to help get the shop back to normal.

“The fire service for their rapid response.

“And the workmen for making the entrance safe again.

“We would also like to thank the public in advance.”

The fire is believed to have used donations left outside the store as fuel.

Donations to the Red Cross are used to raise money for people in times of crisis worldwide.

This means the donations destroyed in the fire would have been utilised to do such work as: provide aid to refugees, ensure medical assistance in war zones and disaster relief in emergency situations such as Hurricane Harvey and the Mexican earthquakes.

The store re-opened on Wednesday and since the incident, the Red Cross in Llandrindod Wells are now asking donation only be left during open hours.

Anyone with any information on the incident may contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.