Poetry and short story books stolen in Newtown

Two notebooks of poetry, short stories and illustrations have been stolen from outside a property in Newtown.

The theft occurred between 7.10am and 11.30am on Tuesday, September 5, at Cwrt Eglwys, Vaynor. One of the notebooks is black in colour with an elastic band around it and the other is aqua blue in colour.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these notebooks, please contact PC 512 Powell at Newtown Police Station or call 101.