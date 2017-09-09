Victory for Wiggly Path protestors

VICTORY IS being claimed by campaigners who fought to keep open Welshpool’s “wiggly path”, which goes through the grounds of Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng.

It had been expected that the pathway, which went through the grounds of the former Ardwyn Nursery School, would be closed when the site became the new Welsh medium primary school in Welshpool on September 1.

The path had been used for more than 60 years as a link between the town centre and the Red Bank area.

Shortly after the announcements of the closure, people protested by forming a human chain on the path.

The decision to stop access had been decided by interim school governors for safety reasons.

Ian Harrison, chairman of the interim Ardwyn school governors, said: “We found a compromise.

“The local authority decided to invest in fencing off the path that meets the concerns we had.”

Llanerchyddol Ward county Councillor, Graham Breeze said that fencing the path was the best solution.

“It is heartening to know that the officers have listened to our views and while we must always be aware of the safety of the schoolchildren a valuable compromise has been found,” he said.

Cllr Breeze added: “The alternative route for people taking pushchairs and prams up Red Bank, where there is no pavement, was extremely dangerous and the council has recognised the issues.

“Fencing off the path was the best solution.”

Alan Crowe, who organised the campaign and human chain to keep the path open, said: “This is really good news.

“The path is the main artery for people, linking the Red Bank area with the town centre.”

By next month, the current Interim Ardwyn school governors, will be replaced by a new set of school governors for Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng.