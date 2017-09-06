Video shows ‘Herculean’ effort of volunteers in clearing the Montgomery Canal

A new video has been released showing the ‘Herculean’ effort of volunteers in clearing the Montgomery Canal.

The time-lapse footage depicts the mammoth work which saw the removal of the old railway embankment at Pant as part of efforts to reopen the historic waterway.

The embankment was created on the Oswestry-Welshpool railway line when an old bridge was removed after the canal was closed. The railway itself was closed in 1965.

John Dodwell, chairman of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, said: “It is amazing what the volunteers have done in removing the old railway embankment from the line of the Montgomery Canal. Having volunteers skilled at driving mechanical diggers and dumpers is an enormous help.

“They worked solidly for six days.

“This was yet another example of what a difference volunteers can make in restoring this canal.

“The Montgomery Canal is of national importance – this time demonstrated by the fact that volunteers came from Lancashire, Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Crewe, Wrexham, Milton Keynes and Watford, as well as from nearer to Pant and we’re eternally grateful for their hard work.”

The work has been supported by the Canal & River Trust.

Wendy Capelle, waterway manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re totally amazed to see what the volunteers have achieved by removing the old railway embankment from the line of the Montgomery Canal at Pant.

“Their hard work and dedication has saved our charity thousands of pounds, which we are extremely grateful for.

“The dream to restore the Montgomery Canal, one of Britain’s most picturesque canals is progressing well thanks to the hard work of the volunteers and the recent donation from Heritage Lottery and other funders which has kick started a £4 million project. Working together we’re aiming to fully restore the canal within the next 10 years.”

The current work will bring canal boats back to Crickheath for the first time in over 80 years.