Outrage as vandals attack historic Llanymynech Limeworks site

VANDALS have damaged one of the UK’s best preserved limeworks.

Police were informed of the vandalism caused at Llanymynech Limeworks some time between midnight on Saturday, August 12 and the end of Tuesday, August 15.

It is believed that offenders pushed over a quarry truck and dry stone wall, causing damage to the track.

Chairman of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council, Dilys Gaskill said: “It’s very sad that someone or a group of people have done this. It’s a wonderful site that has a lot of visitors, and they have just made a nuisance of themselves.”

Cllr Gaskill’s husband, Glyn, is part of the Friends of the Limeworks committee.

“Vandalism has been going on for some time but now they’ve done damage to a unique building – one of the best preserved of its kind in the UK.

“It’s as if they’re doing their best to ruin the area. Repairs have been done now, but the vandals took tools to the site so they clearly had the intention to cause damage.

“We don’t appreciate damage being done to a protected historic building,” continued Glyn.

Cllr Gaskill continued: “This is a concentrated effort which the vandals must have thought about and planned. I just want to ask people to keep an eye out for any further disturbance.”

West Mercia Police said: “Anyone with information or anybody who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police one 101, quoting incident 351s of August, 21.”