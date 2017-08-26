Welshpool walk in memory of Tease Thomas to raise funds for Hope House children's hospice on September 24

HOPE HOUSE children’s hospice is appealing for people to join them on their “Walk for Tease” along the canal in Welshpool next month, in memory of the woman who set it up.

Teresa Thomas, died earlier this year from a heart attack aged just 42.

Last autumn she had started fundraising and raising awareness of the charity’s work, with the first “Welshpool Canal Walk.”

Her daughter Keira, or Kiki as she likes to be known, has been visiting Hope House since she was a baby.

She was born with a condition called Agenesis Corpus Callosum, which affects her mobility and her ability to talk and means she needs 24/7 care.

The visits also gave Teresa and her husband, Dylan, a chance to recharge their batteries.

Last year’s, Welshpool Canal Walk, raised more than £5,000.

Teresa was also looking forward to giving her first speech on behalf of Hope House at the Shropshire Gentleman’s Club Valentine’s Ball.

Nervous but very excited, she had bought a gorgeous new dress in her favourite colour, red.

Three weeks before the Ball, Teresa and Dylan began the day as usual by getting Kiki ready for school.

Tragically, when Dylan returned home after work that afternoon, he found Teresa had died suddenly during the day of a massive heart attack.

Hundreds of friends and family wearing ‘a splash of red’ packed into the church for Teresa’s funeral service and Dylan made sure Teresa, got to wear her beautiful new gown.

Mr Thomas, said: “Everyone has been absolutely brilliant.”

“The nurses and carers are wonderful and looked after Kiki at Teresa’s funeral.

“We have been staying at Hope House and everyone looked after me as well as Kiki.

“It would have been difficult being at home with no-one to talk to in the evenings when Kiki was in bed, but at Hope House there was, and is, always someone to talk to.”

“People think that a hospice is somewhere you come to and you die, but I have never been anywhere where you see more life.

“It is not a place of sadness but a place of fun and comfort and we are so thankful Hope House is a part of our lives.”

The event has been re-branded “Walking for Tease” (which was her nickname) in memory of Teresa and the hope is that hundreds of people, will celebrate the life of this remarkable lady.

Rachel Jones, Fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We already have 200 people registered for this event, many of whom from the Welshpool area remember Teresa fondly.

“It is also humbling to see people who never met or even knew Teresa wanting to be part of this event.”

The eight mile walk is free to enter and takes place on September 24..

It starts by Tesco in Welshpool and continues along the canal towpath to the Horseshoe Inn at Berriew and back.

n To register or for more information please visit hopehouse.org.uk or call the Hope House Fundraising Office on 01691 671 671.