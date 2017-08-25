Host of titles for Llandinam beauty queen Bev Roberts at US pageant

Beauty queen Beverley Roberts said she is “overwhelmed” to win a host of titles at an international beauty pageant in the USA.

Bev, from Llandinam, was the only British competitor taking part in this year’s Miss Royalty International, held at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After coming first runner up last year, and second runner up the year before, Bev had hoped this was her third time lucky – but she narrowly missed out on the biggest crown.

She did however scoop first runner up again, as well as being named International Volunteer Ms for her charity work.

Bev said: “I'm truly overwhelmed by winning International Volunteer Ms 2017/18. It just shows all my hard work and efforts throughout the year are noticed and I am so grateful for that.

“Unfortunately it was not my time to be crowned Ms Royalty International.

“I did get First Runner Up overall, including First Runner Up in Best Application, First Runner Up in Best Fashion Wear, First Runner Up in Best Evening Gown and First Runner Up in Best T-Shirt, not forgetting Winner of ‘Spirit Of Pageantry’ too. I will be back!”

Bev has used her title this year to fundraise for two charities close to her heart, and plans to carry this on as she looks onwards to next year’s pageant.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone for all their support, especially Cllr Karl Lewis.

“I am still fundraising for the Cats Protection and Llanidloes Day Centre trips for the elderly if anyone would still like to sponsor me. I will be doing many events including bingo, Zumbathon, skydive and the Cardiff Half Marathon.”

In the meantime Bev, who runs a mobile hair and beauty business, is preparing for another pageant this Friday.

Representing Wales, she will be up against 150 other competitors at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Beaconsfield, Oxfordshire, to be crowned Miss British Empire.