NASA space legend coming to Llanwddyn

A SPACE exploration legend who guided man’s first landing on the Moon is coming to Mid Wales.

Jerry Bostick was a NASA flight controller during the Apollo, Mercury, Gemini and Skylab programmes and was portrayed in the 1995 film “Apollo 13” by Ray McKinnon.

He will be delivering a talk with a Q&A session in Llanwddyn Village Hall on Saturday, August 26, at 6pm.

Prior to his visit, Mr Bostick said: “It is heartwarming for me to know that there are still people of all ages who have an interest in what America and the free world were able to do in the Apollo programme.

“Hopefully, I can stir a little interest in going back to the moon and then maybe on to Mars. If we ever lose our interest in exploration, I am afraid we are doomed.”

Mr Bostick studied civil engineering at Mississippi State University where he was presented with his diploma by (then) Vice President Richard Nixon.

He began his career with NASA in 1962 and worked ‘on the console’ in Mission Control on every mission, from the first American to orbit the earth, John Glenn, through all the Apollo missions to the moon, to the end of America's first space station, Skylab, in 1979.

In total, Jerry worked at NASA for 23 years, followed by 12 years as a NASA contractor.

He has been described as ‘space royalty’ for the part he played in space exploration.

To anyone who wishes to attend the talk, Mr Bostick added: “I do not like to lecture with no feedback from the audience. I hope they will ask questions as we go along. My only fear is that I will talk too long.”

Along with the talk there will also be extremely rare signed photographs from astronauts who walked on the Moon.

The memorabilia is valued at £1,000.

Mr Bostick also penned the book, “The Kid from Golden” which follows his career.

He has offered to sign copies that anyone brings along.

There will be photo opportunities at 4pm costing £5; this will be followed by a 6pm talk and Q & A session.

Tickets are available online at jerrybostick.eventbrite.co.uk (£11) and Llanwddyn Village Shop (£10).

