Masked men in hammer attack raid at Newtown's Coleg Powys

A HUNT is on for two masked men who broke into Coleg Powys and struck someone on the head with a hammer while making their escape.

The robbery occurred between 12.30am and 2.40am on Sunday, August 20, at Coleg Powys in Newtown.

Two men wearing masks were challenged by key-holders attending to the alarm.

The offenders then hit one of the key-holders on the head with a hammer.

The police are particularly interested if anyone saw these people running from this direction at around 2.40am.

Please contact Newtown Joint Investigation Unit on 101 with any information.