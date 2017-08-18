Up to 2,000 people pay tribute to James Corfield at emotional celebration of his life in Montgomery

UP TO 2,000 people turned out to pay tributes to Mid Wales cricketer James Corfield at an emotional celebration of life in his home town of Montgomery on Friday.

James Corfield, 19, went missing at the Royal Welsh Showground in July prompting a large scale five-day search.

He was found in a deep pool in the River Wye and his home town of Montgomery has been in mourning ever since.

On Friday huge crowds gathered at Montgomery Cricket Club's Lymore Ground to pay their respects to a man described as a “star in the making.”

The 19-year-old was a standout player with Montgomery Cricket Club, which he and his family had been heavily involved in throughout his life.

James played his last match for the club on Saturday, July 22, before heading to the Royal Welsh Show on Monday, July 24. It was that night that he disappeared from a pub in Builth Wells.

The following Saturday around 1,000 people packed out Montgomery town centre – all wearing blue, the colour James was wearing when he was last seen – for a vigil in the hope that he would be found safely. His body was discovered in the River Wye the next day.

The community came out in force again on Friday to share memories of James and show support to his friends and family.