Montgomery Cricket Club to host celebration of James Corfield's life tomorrow

MONTGOMERY will turn blue again this Friday, August 18, when Lymore cricket ground hosts a celebration of the life of James Corfield.

The 19-year-old was a standout player with Montgomery Cricket Club, which he and his family had been heavily involved in throughout his life.

James played his last match for the club on Saturday, July 22, before heading to the Royal Welsh Show on Monday, July 24. It was that night that he disappeared from a pub in Builth Wells.

The following Saturday around 1,000 people packed out Montgomery town centre – all wearing blue, the colour James was wearing when he was last seen – for a vigil in the hope that he would be found safely. His body was discovered in the River Wye the next day.

The community is expected to come out in force again this Friday to share memories of James and show support to his friends and family.

The event will begin at 2pm with contributions from James’ family, the cricket club, the local farming community, the town of Montgomery and others. There will also be a selection of music and songs.

The ceremony is open to all to attend. Parking will be available on nearby fields, with access via the lane from Chirbury Road.

Refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the ceremony, and will take the form of a traditional cricket tea.

Pins in the shape of blue hearts – which have come to symbolise solidarity with James’ friends and family throughout his disappearance and all that has happened since – are now on sale at businesses in Montgomery.

Funds raised from their sale will go to Brecon Mountain Rescue, which played a vital role in the search for James, and which has already received thousands of pounds in donations in his memory. The pins will also be on sale at Friday’s event.