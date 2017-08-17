Latest 4G boost for Newtown welcomed by AM

VODAFONE UK has introduced 4G in the Newtown area making it the third network to do so in the past year.

Users of the EE network in Newtown were able to access 4G by the end of 2016 and now Vodafone users are being offered the same level of services.

Assembly Member for Montgomeryshire Russell George welcomed the improvements but wants to see more done.

He said: “We had a meeting in Newtown in 2015 with representatives from four major networks.”

The meeting had representatives from Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three.

“They have all made commitments,” added Mr George.

“EE have drastically improved their service and this news from Vodafone is very positive.

“The mobile phone operators have got to focus on the rural areas that need attention.

“It is small businesses and farmers that need to keep their phone on them at all times. This is why we need to improve services.”

In April this year O2 announced it had began work on rolling out 4G in the area too.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer at Telefónica UK, said: “O2 customers in Newtown will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

Now, Vodafone customers will be offered a more reliable mobile data experience, faster data download and upload speeds too.

The arrival of 4G to the area can help businesses improve productivity by enabling employees to work where they want to, when they want to.

In addition, upgrades to 3G will bring stronger voice coverage along with faster call connection times and better speech quality.

Welcoming the improved network, Deputy Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, Councillor Susan Hill, said: “It’s definitely good for the town. It’s been a bit of a bugbear for ages having poor connection in the town.

“What I would like is for the not-spots to disappear.

“In a small rural economy like this, to not have a good connection disadvantages everyone, especially businesses.”

Vodafone says it has invested more than £2 billion in its network and services since 2014 and expects to spend another £2 billion on them over the next three years.

Through its Network Satisfaction Guarantee, Vodafone customers are also given a 250MB data bonus if they provide feedback on network performance.

The Vodafone Rural Open Sure Signal programme has brought 3G coverage to 84 rural communities across the UK over the last two years and O2 currently offers 4G in over 11,000 towns and cities across the UK.

Three have not confirmed when 4G may be accessed in the area, though the network provider has previously shared masts with EE.