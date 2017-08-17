Builth Wells woman Kelly Price died after drink driving, inquest finds

A BUILTH Wells woman killed in a car crash earlier this year was driving home after drinking at a friend’s house, an inquest into her death heard.

Kelly Jane Price, 27, died on March 29 when her blue Volkswagen Lupo collided with a lorry in Llanelwedd just before 8pm.

Last week, Aberdare Coroner’s Court heard that Ms Price was found to be three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit and did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt according to police.

A statement from Ms Price’s friend Kate Eliza Jones, read to the court, said the pair had been drinking at Ms Jones’ house since around 5.30pm, and at 6.30pm they were joined by another friend, Lovina Beynham.

Ms Price had drunk a bottle of wine and had been asking for a lift to Builth Wells. It was then that she decided to leave the house and drive herself.

Ms Jones and Ms Beynham assumed she was walking home, but then realised her car was no longer outside the house.

In their statements, the grief-stricken friends paid tribute to Ms Price.

Ms Jones said: “Kelly was my best friend and was like a sister to me. With Kelly gone I feel empty.”

Ms Beynham said: “Kelly and I were good friends and I miss her dearly. I would like to tell Kelly’s family that I am extremely sorry for their loss.”

The scene of the crash, on the A481, was attended by PC Ian Pathak. Giving evidence at the inquest, he said dashcam footage from the lorry showed Ms Price’s car drifting into its path, giving the lorry just seconds to react.

PC Pathak also said Ms Price’s seatbelt did not appear to have been worn.

Injuries found in a post mortem examination included multiple spinal injuries. Her blood alcohol level was found to be 284 milligrams per 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 80.

Coroner Andrew Barkley recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision contributed to by excessive alcohol consumption.