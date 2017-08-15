Dog show is a rare treat for Builth

NATIVE Welsh breeds, both rare and popular, will be among the 9,000 dogs set to descend on the Royal Welsh Showground for one of the UK’s largest dog shows.

Held from August 18 to 20, the Welsh Kennel Club Dog Show will see more than 200 breeds from all over the UK and beyond compete in a bid to qualify for the world’s biggest dog show, Crufts, which will be held at the NEC in Birmingham next March.

The pedigree dogs taking part will be judged on a number of factors in the ring, including temperament and that they are fit, healthy and happy dogs. Their owners aim to show that they are good examples of their breed as they compete for the ultimate ‘Best in Show’ prize.

The show is one of the largest gatherings of dogs in the UK and will see rare native Welsh breeds competing, such as the Cardigan Corgi, Welsh Springer Spaniel and Sealyham Terrier.

These breeds are bred in such small numbers today that they are considered by the Kennel Club to be at risk of disappearing from Wales’ streets and parks.

Alongside these breeds will be some of the more well-known Welsh breeds such as the Pembroke Corgi and Welsh Terrier.

In addition to breed judging, the show is holding obedience and agility competitions.

Graham Hill, joint Secretary of the show along with his wife Ann, said: “Ours is the largest dog show in Wales as well as one of the biggest in the UK and naturally we are very proud of that fact.

“Being held in picturesque Builth Wells, the show is very popular with summer holidaymakers and brings thousands of dog lovers to the area each year. We are expecting this year’s show to be bigger and better than ever.

“As a special treat, we will have a Welsh choir concert on the showground, after the judging on the Saturday, featuring the Bridgend Male Choir and the Builth Wells Ladies Choir. We did this for the first time at last year’s show – it is something distinctly Welsh and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the entertainment.”

Entry to the show is free and car parking costs £5. Only dogs entered in the show are allowed on the showground.

To find out more, visit the website: www.thewelshkennelclub.org.uk