Jan is first female member for Llanidloes Rotary

AN historic moment for Llanidloes Rotary Club has been marked with the induction of its first female member.

Jan L’tell was one of three new members to be welcomed to the club at its latest meeting, along with her husband Tony, and Nick Quick.

A club spokesperson said: “Although every new member is warmly welcomed, Jan has broken the myth that the Rotary Club is a male only organisation.

“Jan’s membership may be historic to the Llanidloes Club however it is quite normal throughout Rotary, with the district currently being governed by Governor Beryl Cotton.

“Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million friends, leaders and problem solvers with more than 35,000 clubs worldwide, and Jan’s arrival was warmly welcomed by president Stephen Meyer and fellow Rotarians.”

Jan and Tony are best known around the town for running Llani Leisure. Tony has years of experience organising endurance events and his expertise and fellowship has already been of great benefit to the community and Llanidloes Rotary.

Retired engineer Nick, of Cwmbelan, thanked the club after his induction, explaining the kindness shown to him by fellow Rotarians was remarkable.

The new Rotarians were treated to a talk from Rotarian Alan King after their meal. Alan is the new speaker secretary and gave a talk on his life which is common practice within the first two years of membership.

If you think you have something to give to the community or would like to benefit from the fellowship Rotary provides, then speak to a local Rotarian or contact the club via its Facebook page.

n RIGHT: Rotarian Jan L’tell.