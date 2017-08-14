Body of man believed to be in his 60s found in Brecon canal way

A BODY has been found at Brecon canal way.

Police were called to the canal, between The Watton and Dering Lines, at about 5.10pm today, Saturday, August 12, following the discovery of a deceased man thought to be aged in his 60s.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, formal identification has not yet taken place.

The next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.

Anyone with information may contact Brecon Police by phoning 101.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, may text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908 quoting reference “292 of August 12.”