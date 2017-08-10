Death of young Montgomery farmer James Corfield 'not suspicious' says coroner

THE death of a young farmer during last month’s Royal Welsh Show is not being treated as suspicious but remains “unascertained,” a coroner has said.

James Corfield, aged 19, was last seen in Builth Wells town centre just after midnight on Tuesday, July 25. His body was found in the River Wye on Sunday, July 30.

James, from Montgomery, had been camping at the Young People’s Village with friends during the Royal Welsh Show.

His family raised the alarm when he failed to turn up at the show on Tuesday, and a large-scale police search began with help from hundreds of volunteers and specialist teams.

An inquest was opened at Aberdare Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, where it was revealed that James was last seen on CCTV walking across a car park at 12.01am.

Coroner Andrew Barkley said that police do not suspect any third party involvement, but following a post-mortem the cause of death was “unascertained”.

The inquest was adjourned to November 10 at Welshpool Town Hall.

A celebration of James Corfield’s life will be held next week at Montgomery Cricket Club, where James was a popular member and star player.

His family is urging people to “wear a touch of blue” – the colour of the top James was wearing when he went missing from Builth Wells during the Royal Welsh Show.

The celebration will be on Friday, August 18, from 2pm, and everyone is welcome.

Montgomery Cricket club returned to the pitch last weekend, donning blue armbands, and held a minute’s applause to remember James ahead of their first games without him, against Alberbury.

The gesture was repeated across Shropshire League games as a show of support to the talented player’s family and teammates.

At the end of the last season, James was named the league’s Young Player of the Year.

“James’ family are at the heart of Montgomery Cricket Club and his loss is being felt very deeply,” said Montgomery Cricket Club secretary David Thomas.

“We’ve lost a player with huge potential that was only beginning to be realised, and we’ve also lost a great club member and friend.

“The help and support shown by the league, clubs and individuals has been fantastic and much appreciated by the family and club.

“I know that the messages on Facebook, Twitter, and in e-mails have been read by his family and club members, and it means a lot to know that James was so well liked, respected and admired as a person and a cricketer across Shropshire, Montgomeryshire and beyond.”