Have you seen missing Welshpool man?

Police are searching for a missing Welshpool man who was last seen two days ago.

Greg Hutchins, 44, has been described as six foot tall, of slender build, with grey hair and a tanned complexion.

He was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, when he was wearing a dark polo shirt, and stone coloured chino trousers.

Mr Hutchins drives a silver Peugeot 308, registration number CA09 HVM, and could have travelled to the West Midlands or London area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.