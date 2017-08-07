Stuntman 'Kangaroo Kid' who crashed at Royal Welsh Show set to retake stunt at Llanfyllin Show

A stuntman who had the crowd at last week’s Royal Welsh Show fearing for his life when he crashed his quad bike spectacularly while performing a jump, has pledged to take on exactly the same stunt at another Welsh show in August.

Australian Matt Coulter, who uses the alias Kangaroo Kid for his shows, dislocated his shoulder and was flown by air ambulance to hospital following the crash watched by thousands of spectators at the popular Builth Wells event on Tuesday.

Rushing to speed up his performance because the Royal Welsh Show main ring entertainment was running behind schedule, Matt’s quad bike clipped the top of a large Jones Brothers dumper truck that he was attempting to jump and he was catapulted into the ground.

Despite requiring hospital treatment to relocate this shoulder, he was back at the Royal Welsh Show performing for the crowd next day and is determined to take on dumper truck stunt again at Llanfyllin Show on Saturday, August 12, where he is the star attraction.

“Jones Brothers have said they will take the same dumper truck to Llanfyllin Show and I will recreate the jump and try to get over it this time,” said Matt. “It will be awesome for the crowd because I don’t like to be beaten that’s for sure.”

He said because a ring steward was trying to hurry up the performance, he didn’t concentrate enough on the jump and paid a painful penalty. His stunt partner Paul Hannam actually completed the jump successfully later in the show, as Matt was forced to look on.

“Because I have a really high pain threshold, I was back performing wheelies at the show on the Wednesday,” added Matt. “I was going to get up after the crash and wave to the crowd but they wouldn’t let me because they thought I had broken something.

“The publicity generated by the crash has been great. I have been on Aussie and Welsh TV channels and in the newspapers.

“In 30 years of doing this full time, I have only ever crashed six times which is incredible when you think of the number of shows I have done. But when I crash, it tends to be a good one.”

Previous high-profile crashes have included two unsuccessful attempts to jump a paddle boat in Cornwall. The first left him with a partially paralysed leg due to knee ligament and nerve damage and the second caused a badly broken leg.

The Kangaroo Kid is scheduled to perform two shows at Llanfyllin Show, which has developed a reputation as the “friendly show” and attracts around 5,000 visitors.