Crowds fill Montgomery in show of support for family of missing James Corfield

A sea of blue filled Montgomery this morning as hundreds of people gathered in a show of solidarity for the safe return of missing James Corfield.

Donning the colour that James was wearing when he was last seen on Monday night, the crowd began to build outside the town hall ahead of the vigil at 11am and soon packed out the whole of Broad Street and beyond.

Town crier Sue Blower held back tears as she thanked the townspeople for their their support.

She said: “It’s so incredible to have you all here today supporting the Corfield family and wishing for the safe return of our lovely James.”

At the vigil along with members of James’ family, friends and his teammates from Montgomery Cricket Club, were Deputy Mayor Haydn Andrew, county councillor Stephen Hayes, Russell George AM and Glyn Davies MP.

Mr George said: “We all hope that James is found and comes home as soon as possible. That’s what my hope and prayer is .”

Gemma Andrew, Wales and Montgomery YFC Member of the Year, also spoke to the crowds from the town hall steps.

She said: “On behalf of the YFC movement, we would like to show our support for the Corfield family and for the safe return of our lovely friend James. We miss you.”

Rather than a moment’s silence, the crowd was asked to make as much noise as possible to close the vigil, with many wiping their eyes as they cheered.

Ms Blower said: “We think it is appropriate that we make as much noise as we can to show how much we love this lad and how much we want him home.

“Please keep this message alive. People all over the country need to know what has happened here in Wales and how much he is loved, and how much we want him home.”

James was last seen at around midnight on Monday, July 24, at the White Horse Hotel in Builth Wells town centre . He had been staying at the Young People’s Village with friends during the Royal Welsh Show.

At the time of his disappearance, James was wearing a blue Abercrombie & Fitch polo shirt, jeans and brown shoes. He is 6’2, slim with short brown hair.

Throughout the week hundreds of volunteers have aided the search for James around Builth Wells, which police are continuing though they have now asked the public to stay away.

Posts appealing for information on his whereabouts have been shared thousands of times on social media, but as of Saturday afternoon, he is yet to be found.